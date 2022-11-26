Not Available

In the blink of an eye...(amphibian dreams)..."If I could fly I would fly"

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Collaborating with choreographer Elizabeth Streb, Lucier constructs a suite of dances in which the human figure is abstracted and isolated within a natural landscape. Structured in three segments, the work suggests the evolution of a mythical being moving from a black void to a natural landscape, and then into an aerial world. Fragmenting and isolating the physical body in space, or in relation to simple elements of landscape, Lucier evokes themes of confinement, the struggle to defy gravity, and a metaphorical desire for transcendence.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images