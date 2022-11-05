In the Blue Ground: A North of 60 Mystery

Not Available

Someone – or something – is stalking the woods of Lynx River, a small isolated town in the unforgiving wilderness. When a geologist on the verge of a major diamond find is murdered, Corporal Michelle Kenidi and her partner Constable James Harper suspect a hotheaded entrepreneur who’d been double-crossed by diamond hunters. But then the town nurse disappears under chilling circumstances and the two cops find themselves tracking a phantom. Through endless miles of rough terrain, their search leads to a startling discovery: the unknown stalker’s real target is Michelle. Now the madman is playing a deadly game with people as bait. And when the two finally meet, it’s a showdown that will leave only one of them standing.