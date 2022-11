Not Available

Go inside the cockpit of high-flying reconnaissance aircraft in this thrilling documentary about the spy planes of modern warfare. Equipped to gather vital intelligence in a single superfast flyby, these spies in the sky capture amazing detail using the latest technology. This film offers a close-up look at the Lockheed U-2, Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, RF-4 Phantom II and E-3 Sentry AWACS, as well as a peek at the covert fliers of tomorrow.