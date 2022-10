Not Available

On the plains of Dalsland, Sweden, long-time married couple Lena and Gunvall are living in retirement. At first sight, they are just an ordinary couple doing their daily chores and bickering about little things. He pops off to the neighbour for a drink, she stays at home, fixing the food. Gradually, however, we realise that something is gnawing at them. Something has happened that they won't talk about, but the memories and unstated accusations linger in the house.