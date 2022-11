Not Available

n this stinging indictment of Mexican politics disguised as a screwball comedy, Elena (Julieta Egurrola) finds out the truth about her philandering husband, Dr. Enrique Laguardia (Fernando Luján), when his secretary uncovers his secret life as a drug smuggler and money launderer (he works for Con and Trix Corp.). The film won multiple awards (including Best Film, Actor and Actress) at the Guadalajara Film Festival.