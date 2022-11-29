In the cross-fade of time, sense and the three elements of our existence

Not Available

The mystery of fire, air, and water anonymously countering the past, present, and future. Their counterparts are metamorphosed with three spectrum of color (red, green, and blue) psychology, shifting stances in this time of uncertainties. This video installation project is a loop presentation to hypnotize the audience in a way to interact with them in audio-visual medium with an idea to show the mirror image of their own life and the race they are running and losing or winning every day in exchange for their abandoned existence.