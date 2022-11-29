Not Available

In the cross-fade of time, sense and the three elements of our existence

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Zero Degree Arts

    The mystery of fire, air, and water anonymously countering the past, present, and future. Their counterparts are metamorphosed with three spectrum of color (red, green, and blue) psychology, shifting stances in this time of uncertainties. This video installation project is a loop presentation to hypnotize the audience in a way to interact with them in audio-visual medium with an idea to show the mirror image of their own life and the race they are running and losing or winning every day in exchange for their abandoned existence.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images