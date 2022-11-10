Not Available

In the Electric Mist

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Little Bear

Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones leads an all-star cast in this psychological thriller based on the bestselling novel by James Lee Burke. While on an investigation into a series of grisly murders, veteran detective Dave Robicheaux (Jones) navigates his way through the Louisiana bayou and the dark, sultry world of New Orleans mobster "Baby Feet" Balboni (John Goodman). Layers of corruption and long-dead secrets reawaken grudges and a lethal alliance A tangled web of killings, past and present, converges in a shocking showdown with stakes that become deeply personal to Robicheaux and his family. Featuring music from five-time GRAMMY Award-winner Buddy Guy, this film takes you deep into Cajun country's hidden worlds.

Cast

John GoodmanJulie 'Baby Feet' Balboni
Peter SarsgaardElrod Sykes
Mary SteenburgenBootsie Robicheaux
Kelly MacdonaldKelly Drummond
Justina MachadoRosie Gomez
Ned BeattyTwinky LeMoyne

