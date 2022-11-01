In the Eyes of a Killer

Not Available

Jack Newman has finally adapted to the challenges of a sudden accident that left him blind several years ago and is preparing for a new life with his fiancée, Gwen. An opportunity arises for Jack to become the first patient of an experimental eye surgery. After regaining his sight, Jack begins to slowly take on the characteristics of the eyes’ late donor, a state-executed psychopath. As Jack begins to lose the battle raging in his mind, Gwen uncovers some startling information and is faced with the most difficult choice of her life. Which will prevail…true love or the primal instinct to survive?