In the Flesh

Not Available

A man has returned to earth after a break of 2015 years, to try and save humanity from itself one more time. But this time, instead of spreading a message of love and forgiveness, he wants to tell people to go fuck themselves... meaning, he wants to get them to get over their shame of sex, to touch themselves and find the bliss within, to masturbate, to literally "go fuck themselves" and leave their shame behind. Because shame, he believes, is the root cause of all the evil in the world. Especially the shame we ascribe to sex.