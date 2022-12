Not Available

A poetic meditation honouring the friendship and creative working relationships between Madelon Hooykaas, Li Yuan-chia (†1994) and Delia Derbyshire (†2001). Inspired by the Japanese concept TEN-CHI-JIN, meaning sky-earth-person, it draws from images, text and sound by the three artists and footage from the Hubble Telescope. Soundtrack by Caro C.