Christianity began with a miracle – the virgin birth of the Son of God – and the earliest days of Christ’s existence were suffused with a power that reaches across millennia to touch us today. Hosted by Roger Moore. In the Footsteps of the Holy Family traces the journey of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph after Christ’s birth, visiting the sites made sacred by their presence. A compelling blend of history, science and faith, it examines everything from the fate of the three Magi to a spectacular vision of the Virgin Mary at Zeitoun, Egypt, in 1968, offering a fresh look at one of the most important chapters in human history.