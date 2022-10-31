Not Available

In the Footsteps of Thesiger follows the incredible journeys made in 1940s by explorer Sir Wilfred Thesiger through the famously scorching Empty Quarter in the Arabian Peninsula. British explorer, Adrian Hayes, along with Emiratis Saeed Rashid Al Mesafri and Ghafan Mohammed Al Jabri, braves the world’s largest sand desert, using the same method of navigating as Thesiger, relying on a handheld compass and time travelled. The group authentically recreate Thesiger’s trek, wearing traditional Arabic clothing, riding and walking with their camels for up to 12 hours every day for 44 days, the region’s famous Bedu hospitality occasionally supplementing a modest diet of dates, rice, flour and water. The epic journey begins in lush tropical vegetation and continues a gruelling 1,600 km through the dry wadis and high dunes of The Empty Quarter to end as Thesiger did in Abu Dhabi.