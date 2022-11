Not Available

Each love story in the film takes us to a different past, from a different present. The hope for a bright future is an illusion that keeps us expecting, as it unleashes the anguish of waiting for something extraordinary to happen. In this strange time, shaped by memory pieces and by what could have happened but didn’t, is where the characters of the film inhabit, awaiting the arrival of the future. The storyteller in “In the Future” is a ghost. My ghost.