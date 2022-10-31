In the Garden of Sounds

Not Available

From the time he was a child Wolfgang Fasser knew he'd be blind in his twenties. But as darkness descended, a whole new world began to open up to him: the world of sound. He marveled at its richness and nuance, at how it moved him and made him connect with nature and with the people around him. Setting aside his childhood dream of becoming a veterinarian, Wolfgang became a physical therapist to severely disabled children. While their parents endeavor to accommodate their needs, it is in Wolfgang that the children find a true friend. In a Swiss hamlet tucked away in the mountains he has constructed a safe haven in which the children can explore and create sound through cymbals, drums, piano or feel sound resonate through their bodies on a therapeutic bed of chords...