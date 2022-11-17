Not Available

In the Golden Hollow

    The golden valley is the area where Palermo stands. The documentary shows us the best-known beauties filmed with a fixed camera, slow tracking shots and split screen inspired by the most picturesque picture postcards. The Pretoria fountain, the big theaters, the funicular railway and the cloister of Monreale abbey run on the screen. The beauty of Palermo is also in the life of its people who are shown while meeting and buying at the fish market or at work building Sicilian carts to sell as souvenirs. The film ends with the view of the harbor.

