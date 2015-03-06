2015

In the Grayscale

  • Romance
  • Drama

March 6th, 2015

Tantán Films

Bruno is an architect who has a perfect life: A nice family and a good job. Anyway, Bruno has a deep sense of unease. He decides to leave his wife to be alone and have time to find him self. A business man offers him to build an iconic landmark in Santiago city. Motivated by this professional challenge, Bruno feels he can find a twist in his life by a vocational route. He start working with a young history teacher named Fer (29) who is agile, energetic, captivating and gay. Starts between them an unexpected and intense romance. At this point he must decide his path. The biggest learning: simplicity is the best way to get up again.

Francisco CelhayBruno
Emilio EdwardsFer
Daniela RamírezSoledad
Matías TorresDiego
Marcial TagleGermán Schulz

