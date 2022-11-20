In the Heat of Summer

Not Available

Five cops work and get on each other's nerves during a hot summer. Tak is a gambler, too much so for his girlfriend to risk marriage. Daddy, a single father, is harsh with his son who reminds him of the woman who abandoned them. Monk is mercurial, talkative, a show-off. Kong, a steady family man, keeps the peace. Sam is new, hoping to fit in and make it as a cop. Three brutal and murderous robbers are on the loose, and so is a former soldier, embittered over the loss of his pension, using very real bombs to extort what's due him. It's a dangerous job, and the cops must watch each other's back, regardless of their personal problems.