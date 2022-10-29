In the Heat of the Fire

Not Available

It's the Holy Week, the end of Lent, a popular time for Filipinos to have a vacation. A young couple travels to Baguio to escape the Metro's summer heat. But before they reach the city proper, their jeep breaks down. Fortunately, they find a transient house with a room to spare. The housekeeper is a mysterious fellow, warm but dreadfully awkward. The couple doesn't mind him though and they even make it an adventure to find out more about their host by asking locals what they know about the house and its keeper. Come Good Friday, the day God dies, they will discover that adventures and vacations don't go well together all the time.