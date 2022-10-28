Not Available

In the Heat of the Sun

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dragon Film

The film is set in Beijing during the Cultural Revolution. It is told from the perspective of Ma Xiaojun nicknamed Monkey, a teenage boy. Monkey and his friends are free to roam the streets of Beijing day and night because the Cultural Revolution has caused their parents and most adults to be either busy or away. The story revolves around Monkey's dalliances with his roguish male friends and his subsequent angst-filled crush with Mi Lan.

Cast

Jing Ning Mi Lan
Geng LeLiu Yiku
Jiang WenMa Xiaojun (adult)
Xiaoning LiuLiu Yiku (adult)
Siqin GaowaMother
Feng XiaogangMr. Hu

View Full Cast >

Images