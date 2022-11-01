In the Heliopolis Flat

Not Available

Yehia rents an apartment in the Heliopolis suburb of Cairo away from his parents' & close to his Banking & stocks investment work company, to discover that the spirit or ghost! of an ex-tenant Tahany is present in the apartment. Along with the rural girl from (Menya) Nagwa who knocks on his door one day, He starts a journey to explore more about Tahany or hopefully find her for Nagwa. The journey explores much more than he expected.