In the Heliopolis Flat

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Egyptian Company for The Media Production City

Yehia rents an apartment in the Heliopolis suburb of Cairo away from his parents' & close to his Banking & stocks investment work company, to discover that the spirit or ghost! of an ex-tenant Tahany is present in the apartment. Along with the rural girl from (Menya) Nagwa who knocks on his door one day, He starts a journey to explore more about Tahany or hopefully find her for Nagwa. The journey explores much more than he expected.

Cast

Khaled Abol NagaYehia
Ghada AdelNagwa
Youseff DaoudShafiq
Ahmed RatebAid
Marwa HusseinDalia
Salah AymanAtef

