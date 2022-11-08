In the Hours of Darkness

Not Available

This short film was created for CATV and the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth's 2015 Halloween-o-thon Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay and Best Artistic Design. The film was required to be completely original, under five minutes in length, and include the line "I know how this ends." The film takes place, largely, in the mind of the main character, who is in a coma. In his coma-induced dream, he can hear what is actually going on around him in the hospital, but he is unconscious, and blends reality with the serial playing on the radio.