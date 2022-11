Not Available

In The House of Equal and Opposite Reaction was a gift that I was reluctant to accept and even more reluctant to share until I did so accidentally, calming somewhat my mind and the minds of my unwitting audience. The majority of the footage was filmed from my rooftop on September 11th, 2001 with my super-8 camera, which was already loaded with film from my home movies (my dog, Myairo, whom I filmed in my home over a month prior.)