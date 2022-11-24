In the Land of Canaan

Not Available

In the United States alone, 1-in-5 children are born with special needs. It's so easy to see these children and their families as victims of circumstance and yet, what if it's far from that simple? What if these children are here to tell us something about ourselves, or on an even larger scale - here to tell humanity something about itself? Like Mother Teresa, who called these children, "Teachers of Love", filmmaker and father of late Canaan Papa, a special needs child herself, believes that these children have come as messengers to us all. Follow Joey as he seeks to unlock that message in the hidden depths of the lives of special needs children all over the country and as he simultaneously tries to uncover what his daughter was trying to tell him.