Not Available

In the most that neither is in the middle of America, on a flat, flat as a pillar, stretching for hundreds of miles, Prairie Valley known as the "Great Plain", where the Kansas River flows into its more famous sister, the deep Missouri, is the city of Kansas City, that part of it that is attached to the right bank - is listed in the state of Kansas, the one that stretches on the left - in the state of Missouri. But the city is one...