In the Middle of the River

Led to believe his abusive grandfather is responsible for his sister's recent death, Gabriel returns to his humble home in rural New Mexico. Yearning to protect his family, he swears to secretly kill his grandfather, yet at the critical moment, his plan is foiled and the two men are forced to spend the day together. Both war veterans, they begin talking about their traumatic experiences. Gabriel realizes the world is not as black and white as he once thought it was. Slowly, he is forced to take responsibility for his own role in the family crisis.