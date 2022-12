Not Available

Watch from the first line to the final coloration, all in real time without interruption. -Hear the thoughts inside a seasoned Artist's mind, with Full Commentary as he draws. Learn new drawing skills and secrets. Perfect for aspiring artists looking for an edge. -In Depth details on style, inspirations, character motivation, emotion, action, etc... -Series I includes a Dog, Cat, Pig, Monster, Mouse, Turtle, Hawk, Fish and more...