Shot at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Buenos Aires, In the Museum results from photographs taken with a nude painting during the director's previous feature, La Princesa de Francia. Six months after the filming, Matías Piñeiro returns to New York and realizes that he had taken with him the photographic camera that had supported the film and where are the photographs taken by the character Jimena (here, Gabi Saidón) in one of the scenes in the museum.