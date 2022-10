Not Available

In a time of forgiving and giving thanks, a reverend and his family take in a troubled boy named Mason after having lost a son of their own. It's a bumpy ride for Mason, butting heads with his new step-brother and the church counselor he's sentenced to see on a weekly basis. However, with and a renewed faith and a deeper understanding of Thanksgiving traditions, Mason must not only learn to forgive himself, but to understand the true meaning of family.