Not Available

IN THE NAME OF GOD: SCENES FROM THE EXTREME

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Who will be targeted next and why? The UN headquarters in Iraq. The World Trade Centre in New York. A public bus in Jerusalem. A popular tourist site in Bombay. These are just a few of the sites targeted by an ever-growing number of suicide bombers, human weapons who are striking with an increasing and frightening frequency. THE PASSIONATE EYE, with Michaelle Jean, presents In The Name Of God: Scenes From The Extreme - a rare glimpse into extreme fundamentalist communities that are breeding this form of terror and the convictions behind them.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images