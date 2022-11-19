Not Available

Who will be targeted next and why? The UN headquarters in Iraq. The World Trade Centre in New York. A public bus in Jerusalem. A popular tourist site in Bombay. These are just a few of the sites targeted by an ever-growing number of suicide bombers, human weapons who are striking with an increasing and frightening frequency. THE PASSIONATE EYE, with Michaelle Jean, presents In The Name Of God: Scenes From The Extreme - a rare glimpse into extreme fundamentalist communities that are breeding this form of terror and the convictions behind them.