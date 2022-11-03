In the Name of Godfather

Not Available

A young man named Chob, is caught in bed with In-tu-orn, the daughter of a powerful and wealthy landowner who owns almost ever acre in northern Thailand by her father. He asks Chob to prove his love towards his daughter by taking a seven-day trip upcountry, attempting to quarrel with anyone he meets along the way. If Chob can complete this unusual mission he will grant his daughter’s hand in marriage, along with half of his property. One of the first people Chob meets is a northern girl, Nalin, who is unlucky in love and wants to go home to cure her heartbreak but can't afford to travel.