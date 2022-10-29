In the Name of Love: A Texas Tragedy

Not Available

This is a story of two lovers, Luke and Laurette. Luke is the grandson of a rich Texas family who raised him after the death of his parents. Laurette is daughter of a blue-collar worker. They have different worlds, different lifestyles... What if they meet? After a car accident with his fiancée, Luke can no longer walk without the assistance of orthopedic canes. Because of his disability, his fiancée leaves him. While at a barbecue at his best friend's home, Luke then meets Laurette.