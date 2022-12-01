Not Available

John Hume saw that by harnessing the political influence of the Irish American diaspora in Washington, it was possible to overcome the legacy of conflict and achieve peace. Exploring the decades-long campaign by the Nobel Prize winner, filmmaker Maurice Fitzpatrick reveals how Hume - inspired by Martin Luther King - became the moral architect for peace in Northern Ireland. In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America is a compelling feature documentary, narrated by Liam Neeson, with dramatic footage and stirring interviews with Presidents Clinton and Carter, US senators and congressmen, and Irish and British leaders. With a musical score by Bill Whelan (Riverdance), this beautiful film reminds us of the redemptive powers of politics to overcome division. It is a timely story that profiles creative leadership, international cooperation and the U.S. contribution to peace and stability on the island of Ireland.