In the Name of the Italian People

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

International Apollo Films

An obscure Italian magistrate suspects that a well-known industrialist commited murder, and decides to investigate him, and bring him to court, whatever it takes. But - will the magistrate have it in him to go against impossible odds, in the name of the Italian people he represents?

Cast

Vittorio GassmanLorenzo Santenocito
Ely GalleaniSilvana Lazzorini
Yvonne FurneauxLavinia Santenocitos
Maria Teresa Albanimadre di Silvana
Renato BaldiniBuchhalter Cerioni
Pietro TordiProfessor Rivaroli

