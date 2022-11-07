An obscure Italian magistrate suspects that a well-known industrialist commited murder, and decides to investigate him, and bring him to court, whatever it takes. But - will the magistrate have it in him to go against impossible odds, in the name of the Italian people he represents?
|Vittorio Gassman
|Lorenzo Santenocito
|Ely Galleani
|Silvana Lazzorini
|Yvonne Furneaux
|Lavinia Santenocitos
|Maria Teresa Albani
|madre di Silvana
|Renato Baldini
|Buchhalter Cerioni
|Pietro Tordi
|Professor Rivaroli
