In the Name of the People

In an industrial town one business firm stands out with good management. Thanks to the agile director Todor, his successful policy of "World breakthrough" the whole town look forward to progress and incredibly quick prosperity in 1966. The director's driver Milutin is the center of absurdly dramatic relations in which base manipulation dominates. His lonely, consequent, and reasonable admiration for Todor, his honesty and goodwill bring him into situations to which he can't and won't adapt to, nor will he quit...