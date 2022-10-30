In The Open

Not Available

Elisa, a thirty-eight-year old woman, leaves for a week with her husband and young daughter on a vacation to a house in the country. Everything is going for her: she has a successful professional career, loves her family, has enough money for a comfortable life, and has plans for the future. After arriving to the country, a strange feeling takes hold of her. She starts feeling the presence of something that moves the treetops at night, makes the dogs howl, and wanders like the breath of a ghost across the infinite countryside. A stinging feeling that kills all her certainties. In the middle of the night Elisa wakes up. The moonlight shines on her face.