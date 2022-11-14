In the Picture

Not Available

A young visiting couple from out-of-town, is led on a guided tour of Los Angeles and its environs by a familiar resident (Stanley Livingston) and his wife (Paula Drake), all captured by the panoramic, triple-lensed Cinerama camera. Some popular and some not so well known sights of the city shine in this urban travelogue lark, including the Griffith Observatory, Angel's Flight funicular railway, and a sailboat cruise from San Pedro, culminating in the evening's highlight, a visit to the Cinerama Dome Theater in Hollywood. This was the first film shot in 3-panel Cinerama in 50 years.