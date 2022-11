Not Available

A Manila professional determined to unearth the mysterious disappearance of her younger brother. Plagued by guilt over neglecting and ignoring the needs of her brother, she takes a bitter and scary journey to the island of Panay where her brother was last seen. On her way to the dreaded town of Panitan, Maricel runs into a group of students who are on a research project to disprove the existence of witches in that town.