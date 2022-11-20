In the Presence of My Neighbours

Not Available

In this startling investigative piece, Canadian-Greek journalist George Gedeon, though not Jewish himself, focuses his camera on the historic and current climate of attitudes among Greeks towards Jews. The Jewish population in Greece went from 70,000 prior to the Holocaust, to 5,000 today. During several visits to Greece and through interviews with Jewish leaders, Holocaust survivors and academics, Gedeon exposes the misinformed and intolerant views propagated by Greek mass media, church sermons and the general public.