In the Realms of the Unreal is a documentary about the reclusive New York artist Henry Darger. Henry Darger was so reclusive that when he died his neighbors were surprised to find a 15,143 page manuscript along with hundreds of paintings depicting The Story of the Vivian Girls, in What is Known as the Realms of the Unreal, of the Glodeco-Angelinnian War Storm, Cased by the Child Slave Rebellion.
|Larry Pine
|Henry Darger (Voice)
|Dakota Fanning
|Narrator/Vivian Girls (Voice)
|Frier McCollister
|Voice
|Wally Wingert
|Voice
|Mary O'Donnell
|Herself (Neighbor)
|Kiyoko Lerner
|Herself (Landlady)
