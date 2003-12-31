2003

In the Realms of the Unreal is a documentary about the reclusive New York artist Henry Darger. Henry Darger was so reclusive that when he died his neighbors were surprised to find a 15,143 page manuscript along with hundreds of paintings depicting The Story of the Vivian Girls, in What is Known as the Realms of the Unreal, of the Glodeco-Angelinnian War Storm, Cased by the Child Slave Rebellion.