2003

In the Realms of the Unreal

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2003

Studio

Not Available

In the Realms of the Unreal is a documentary about the reclusive New York artist Henry Darger. Henry Darger was so reclusive that when he died his neighbors were surprised to find a 15,143 page manuscript along with hundreds of paintings depicting The Story of the Vivian Girls, in What is Known as the Realms of the Unreal, of the Glodeco-Angelinnian War Storm, Cased by the Child Slave Rebellion.

Cast

Larry PineHenry Darger (Voice)
Dakota FanningNarrator/Vivian Girls (Voice)
Frier McCollisterVoice
Wally WingertVoice
Mary O'DonnellHerself (Neighbor)
Kiyoko LernerHerself (Landlady)

View Full Cast >

Images