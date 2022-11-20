In the Red Zone: The History of Camp Randall Stadium

Not Available

Camp Randall, in Madison Wisconsin, is much more than just a football stadium. Its origins go back to the U.S. Civil War, where it was created as a training ground for Union soldiers, and eventually became a prison for captured Confederate soldiers. One unlucky Confederate soldier was even shot dead right about where the 50-yardline is today, and that event is re-created in this compelling documentary. Many important figures in Camp Randall's modern history, such as; Barry Alvarez, Ron Dayne, Pat Richter, Michael Leckrone, Terrell Fletcher, Billy Marek, and many others, share their stories about why this place is so special. The documentary even covers the latest major construction project at Camp Randall, which will serve as the basis for the next era of Camp Randall's history. "In the Red Zone" is simply the most comprehensive and compelling record of this important piece of Wisconsin's history.