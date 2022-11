Not Available

Exhausted from the demands of his abilities as a healer, Diego lives in isolation on a small island in his native Puerto Rico. However, his quiet life is disrupted when Hilary, an American documentarian, arrives to continue her project on migration and identity. Attracted to Diego's mystery and the local gossip about him, she becomes close to him, but discovers his "talent" has a violent edge, one that brings painful consequences to both of them.