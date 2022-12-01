In The Shadow It Waits is a psychological horror film performed, shot, and edited live with actors performing from their own homes in different states across Australia. The audience is witnessing a film being made as they watch. 61 Scenes, 58 Camera Setups, and everything LIVE - this is definitely not a zoom call. The film tells the story of four twenty-something co-workers, bored with their day jobs and sick of being locked up in isolation, who play a silly online game and unwittingly prove the truth of an urban legend. However, whilst they may not be able to get out, that doesn't mean that something can't get in.
View Full Cast >