In The Shadow It Waits is a psychological horror film performed, shot, and edited live with actors performing from their own homes in different states across Australia. The audience is witnessing a film being made as they watch. 61 Scenes, 58 Camera Setups, and everything LIVE - this is definitely not a zoom call. The film tells the story of four twenty-something co-workers, bored with their day jobs and sick of being locked up in isolation, who play a silly online game and unwittingly prove the truth of an urban legend. However, whilst they may not be able to get out, that doesn't mean that something can't get in.