Pulitzer Prize-winning MAUS cartoonist Art Spiegelman uses his harrowing experiences as a New Yorker on September 11, 2001 as the catalyst for this haunting meditation on the most horrific terrorist attack ever carried out on American soil. Narrated by John Turturro and featuring a unique fusion score by Sintax Error, this powerful multi-media experience brings the critically-acclaimed graphic novel to life like never before.