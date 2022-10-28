In the Shadow of the Naga

Not Available

Cornered by police, three thieves hide the money that they stole in the grounds of a temple. When they eventually are able to go back to the temple, they discover that the money is now buried under a temple building. They disguise themselves as new monks and plot to unearth the money at night. But while their plan is in progress, complications arise from outside forces which make it more difficult than expected to retrieve the money. Can this experience make them into good people?