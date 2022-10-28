Not Available

In the Shadow of the Naga

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Cornered by police, three thieves hide the money that they stole in the grounds of a temple. When they eventually are able to go back to the temple, they discover that the money is now buried under a temple building. They disguise themselves as new monks and plot to unearth the money at night. But while their plan is in progress, complications arise from outside forces which make it more difficult than expected to retrieve the money. Can this experience make them into good people?

Cast

Sa-Ard Piempongsan
Somchai KemgladPaan
Ray MacDonaldSingh
Ratchanoo Boonchuduang
Pitisak YaowananonPaw
สมชาย เข็มกลัดPaan

