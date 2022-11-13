In the Shooting Solitude

Not Available

1918. A Red Army soldier Fyodor Krohov, authorized to withdraw farmers corn surpluses, comes to a small village, where White Guard can show up any day. He must persuade peasants to hand over the surpluses. But men are hesitating, some lend an ear to a wealthy peasant Mokey Zhlobin, unwilling to give away his hided corn. The only one person, backing up Fyodor is a local self-made inventor, living in the outskirts with his beloved beauty-wife, having equipped his house with electricity, power-saw bench and other gimmicks. The inventor takes him as a close friend and his young wife falls in love with Fyodor. The love triangle appears, but their ideals are above all. Together they manage to find the hidden corn and survive in uneven battle with bandits who rushed into a village.