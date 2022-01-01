1990

In the Spirit

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 1990

Studio

Not Available

A woman moves back to New York and hires a ditzy New Age woman to redecorate her apartment in this Odd Couple styled comedy. The movie takes a turn as the two escape to a New Age retreat in upstate New York to get away from a murderer who is pursuing them. Melanie Griffith also shows up briefly as a hooker as the two hide out acting as hookers.

Cast

Olympia DukakisSue
Peter FalkRoger Flan
Melanie GriffithLureen
Elaine MayMarianne Flan
Marlo ThomasReva Prosky
Phillip SchopperThe Voice

