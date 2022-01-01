In the Spirit

A woman moves back to New York and hires a ditzy New Age woman to redecorate her apartment in this Odd Couple styled comedy. The movie takes a turn as the two escape to a New Age retreat in upstate New York to get away from a murderer who is pursuing them. Melanie Griffith also shows up briefly as a hooker as the two hide out acting as hookers.
|Olympia Dukakis
|Sue
|Peter Falk
|Roger Flan
|Melanie Griffith
|Lureen
|Elaine May
|Marianne Flan
|Marlo Thomas
|Reva Prosky
|Phillip Schopper
|The Voice
