In The Sweet Pie and Pie

The stooges are convicts about to be executed for some murders they didn't commit. The day before the execution they are tricked into marrying three rich girls who need husbands to collect a legacy. At the last minute the real murderers confess and the stooges are pardoned. The girls are now stuck with the stooges so they plot to get rid of them by making them become gentlemen. The girl's lawyer convinces them to throw a big party in the hope that the stooges will humiliate them and they can get a divorce. The boys do just that as the party degenerates into a wild pie fight. But the girls decide to keep the stooges and give their lawyer the boot.