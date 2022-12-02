In the Teepee’s Light

Not Available

Jack Reed falls madly in love with Wild Dove, an Indian maid, and while his affection is returned by the girl, his suit is frowned upon by her father, who wishes her to marry an Indian brave who has given him many presents. Wild Dove enters the road house to sell her bead work, and Bill Emery, a tough westerner, forcibly tries to kiss her. Her frantic efforts to save herself are greeted with laughter by the amused onlookers, till Jack rushes in and knocks Emery down. Emery draws a gun but is quickly covered by Jack, and departs sullenly. Jack decides to marry Wild Dove immediately, to prevent such insults, and hand in hand they go to her father's tepee, where Jack's pleadings are rejected. Jack decides upon a desperate plan, and creeping into the tepee in the night he awakens Wild Dove and takes her to the road house where he has asked a minister to meet him.