In an impoverished Tennessee hill town, Jim cares for his dangerously ill mother in a run-down shack he rents from the ruthless landlord John Calhoun. When Calhoun comes for the rent, Jim goes out to borrow the money. While he is away, Calhoun forcibly evicts Mother from the shack and leaves her dying in the dusty road. Jim, on his return, takes up his gun and begins to track down John Calhoun. - Harpodeon