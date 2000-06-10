2000

In the Weeds

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 10th, 2000

Studio

Not Available

It's Martha's first night as a waitress in an upscale New York restaurant. Veteran Chloe shows her the ropes and introduces her to the lives of the restaurant staff. Adam, a hopeful playwright, suffers for his art while dealing with a very indecisive (ex-?)girlfriend. Marlon is a cocky young actor, certain that his big break is just around the corner. When the restaurant's obnoxious owner, Simon, brings a special client in for dinner, pressures mount until an explosion seems inevitable.

Cast

Joshua LeonardAdam
Molly RingwaldChloe
Ellen PompeoMartha
Michael B. SilverMarlon
Eric BogosianSimon
John Paul PitocChris

View Full Cast >

Images